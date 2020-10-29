Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Maceiko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Paul Maceiko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Paul Maceiko Obituary

Nicholas Paul Maceiko, 55, of Shavertown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1965, in Hanover Twp., he is the son of Frank Maceiko and Evelyn Sochko Maceiko. Nicholas was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1984, and a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood section of Hanover Twp. He had been employed by the Heat and Frost Local Union 38 for many years.

Nicholas had a kind heart and always enjoyed talking to people. He loved his family greatly and enjoyed spending time at all family gatherings. He looked forward to his annual family trips to Walt Disney World. Nicholas loved Sunday brunches and finding a good restaurant to share with his family. He was an accomplished mechanic and had a talent for putting anything back together.

In addition to his parents, Frank and Evelyn, he is survived by his life partner, Mary Herbert, Dallas; brother, David Maceiko, Hanover Twp.; sisters, Ann Marie Tryzenski and her husband, Robert, Wilkes-Barre; and Lori Bunnell and her husband, Mark, Honesdale; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 West Main St., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood Section of Hanover Twp.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time Saturday the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to a in Nicholas' memory.

To submit online condolences to Nicholas' family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -