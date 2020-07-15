Home

Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial service
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Nicole Lynn Booth and Jaxson Booth-Smith


1993 - 2020
Nicole Lynn Booth and Jaxson Booth-Smith Obituary

Nicole Lynn Booth, 27, and Baby Jaxson Booth-Smith, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born April 21, 1993, in Wilkes-Barre, Nicole was the daughter of Mary Ann White Booth,Wayne Booth and paternal father, Thomas R. Welles.

Nicole was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area, Class of 2011, and worked at Curry Donuts, Larksville, until retiring to become a homemaker.

Nicole was preceded in death by her son, Jaxson Booth-Smith; grandparents, Bernadine Brady; Donna Welles; Linda Erdman; and Ruth Garnett.

Nicole is survived by her daughter, Gabriella Lynn Booth; brother, Michael Booth; and grandparents, Paul; Gloria White; Thomas C. Welles; Karen Yakabouski; nieces, Rory and Reilly Ivey-Booth; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service.


