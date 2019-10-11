Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan Paul Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nolan Paul Taylor Obituary
Nolan Paul Taylor of Wilkes-Barre passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.

He was an intriguing soul, an artist who loved music and dancing, especially Michael Jackson.

His door was always open for anyone who wanted to converse about any topic.

He was very intelligent and loved reading about world history.

Originally from Pittsburgh, he was a huge Steelers fan. Nolan played football for Wilkes-Barre Twp. and went to James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.

He previously worked as a porter for Heritage House.

Nolan was a loving son, brother, friend and father.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Shawnese, Kimani, Tarell, Jalysha, Liyah, Yah'ne and Marjani; grandchildren, Azariah and Noah; mother, Lynn Scoggins; brothers, Eric, Hurmon and Andrew; sister, Candice; and his longtime companion, Tracy.

His smile and laughter will forever warm the hearts of his loved ones.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nolan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now