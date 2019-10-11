|
|
Nolan Paul Taylor of Wilkes-Barre passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.
He was an intriguing soul, an artist who loved music and dancing, especially Michael Jackson.
His door was always open for anyone who wanted to converse about any topic.
He was very intelligent and loved reading about world history.
Originally from Pittsburgh, he was a huge Steelers fan. Nolan played football for Wilkes-Barre Twp. and went to James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
He previously worked as a porter for Heritage House.
Nolan was a loving son, brother, friend and father.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Shawnese, Kimani, Tarell, Jalysha, Liyah, Yah'ne and Marjani; grandchildren, Azariah and Noah; mother, Lynn Scoggins; brothers, Eric, Hurmon and Andrew; sister, Candice; and his longtime companion, Tracy.
His smile and laughter will forever warm the hearts of his loved ones.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 11, 2019