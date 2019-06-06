Nora Sperazza, 94, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.



Born in Pittston on Feb. 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Santa Torone DePrimo.



She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1943. In her earlier years, she had worked in the local garment industry. She was co-owner alongside her husband, Michael "Twinny," of Twinny's Restaurant, for many years.



She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt and will be truly missed.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Paul DePrimo; and sisters, Mary and Rose DePrimo.



Surviving are her sons, Joseph Sperazza and his wife, Colleen, Hughestown; Michael Sperazza and his wife, Kathy, Jenkins Twp.; and Eugene Sperazza and his wife, Dal, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Michael Sperazza and his wife, Maryann; Joseph Sperazza and his wife, Sara; R.J. Sperazza; Eric Sperazza and his wife, Jennifer; Sarah Sperazza and Angela Sperazza; great-grandchildren, Julian, Micky, Andy, Layla, Vayda, Brianna and Mia; sisters, Lillian Bartosiewicz, Pittston; and Josephine Endres, Avoca; brother, Samuel DePrimo and his wife, Phyllis, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to Dr. Gerald Gibbons and the excellent staff at Wesley Village for the loving care they provided to Nora over the years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. There will be no calling hours. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church.



Interment will be in St. Rocco's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley Village, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave condolences visit Nora's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.