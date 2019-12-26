|
|
Noreen Gallagher of Kingston passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019, in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, with her sisters by her side.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Ignatius and Helen Usher Gallagher. She resided in Dallas for many years before moving to Kingston. She was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic High School and College Misericordia. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a facility assignor for Frontier Communications.
Surviving are her sisters, Anne Thomas and Colleen Engler, both of Dallas; her nephews who were her pride and joy, Daniel Engler and his wife Stephanie, Dallas; Philip Engler and his companion, Ann Buckley, Plains Twp.; Kevin Engler, Laurel, Md.; Patrick Engler, Dallas; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, James Thomas and Mark Engler; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noreen's memory to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital by making checks payable to The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and mailed to Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations; 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please request that donations benefit the heart and vascular unit.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019