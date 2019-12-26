Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
339 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen Gallagher Obituary
Noreen Gallagher of Kingston passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019, in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, with her sisters by her side.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Ignatius and Helen Usher Gallagher. She resided in Dallas for many years before moving to Kingston. She was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic High School and College Misericordia. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a facility assignor for Frontier Communications.

Surviving are her sisters, Anne Thomas and Colleen Engler, both of Dallas; her nephews who were her pride and joy, Daniel Engler and his wife Stephanie, Dallas; Philip Engler and his companion, Ann Buckley, Plains Twp.; Kevin Engler, Laurel, Md.; Patrick Engler, Dallas; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, James Thomas and Mark Engler; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noreen's memory to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital by making checks payable to The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and mailed to Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations; 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please request that donations benefit the heart and vascular unit.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -