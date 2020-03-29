|
Norma S. Keating passed away at Wesley Village Nursing Facility in Pittston on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
The daughter of the late Calvin P. and Effie Seward, Norma lived in Luzerne until her marriage to Robert J. Keating, whereupon they moved to Blairstown, N.J.
During her 54 years in Blairstown, she was an active and energetic member of the community, participating in her church's choir (53 years) and Sunday school and additionally serving in the positions of deacon and trustee. She was also a member of the Blair Women's Club, and participated in many bake sales for all kinds of causes.
Predeceased by her husband in 1987, she moved back to the Wilkes-Barre area in 2003, where she lived in the Wesley Village community for the remainder of her life. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, a volunteer and board member of Meals on Wheels and a member of the Mozart Club.
She had a lifelong love of classical music, opera and good books. But above all, she loved her family and friends with a caring heart and generous soul, and didn't fail to reach out to them when a helping hand was needed. She will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Clarice Keating; cousin, Robert Johnson; nieces and nephews, Debra Seward; Barbara (Douglas) Krockenberger; Donna (the late Thomas) Seward; Marvin (Janeen) Seward; and Warren (Ann) Seward; sister-in-law, Mary Butkiewicz; nieces and nephews of her husband's family, Elizabeth (the late Pat) Keating; Debra (Louis) Dakos; Eileen (Vic) Atkins; Kathleen (Joe) Foley; Anne (Marty) Gunther; Cecelia Ralph; James (Maryann) Keating; Joseph (Josie) Keating; Thomas (Nancy) Keating; and David Keating; and from both families, all the many wonderful children who followed.
Due to the coronavirus, the funeral, held March 21, was closed to all but immediate family.
If circumstances allow, a memorial/celebration of life will be held in the near future.
