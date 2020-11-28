Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Scull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman A. Scull Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman A. Scull Jr. Obituary

Norman A. Scull Jr., 55, of Duryea, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Marie Burke Scull, Wyoming, and the late Norman Scull Sr. He attended Wyoming Area High School and was a graduate of West Side Tech. Prior to his retirement, Norman was employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Norman enjoyed spending time with his family, but the light of his life were his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking pictures of the outdoors and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, the former Jennifer Rowan; son, Norman Scull III, Exeter; daughter, Kari Vanloon and her husband, Joshua, Forest City; grandchildren, Miyah, Jamie, Elijah and Remy; sister, Jean Schultz, Wyoming; brother, Paul C. Scull Sr., Wyoming; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Norman's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -