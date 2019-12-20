|
|
Norman Duzinski, 78, of South Market Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Sheatown.
Norman was born in Nanticoke on Jan. 25, 1944. He was the son of the late Edward and Leona Kochen Duzinski.
Prior to his retirement, Norman had been employed by Offset Paperback, Dallas, and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Duzinski Spicer; sisters, Joan Jones and Dolores Sheradin.
Surviving are his wife, the former Gloria Carol Russell; daughters, Deborah Duzinski Litchkowski; and Carol Duzinski Eustice; granddaughters, Amy Cropp, Jackie Spicer, Eev Spicer and Tiffany Eustice; and five great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services were held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019