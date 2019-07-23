Norman Gene Steidinger, 65, of Beaumont, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home.



He was born in Mehoopany on May 30, 1954, and was the son of the late Charles and Frances Frantz Steidinger.



He was known by many as "Storman Norman" and was employed as a newspaper delivery man by the Times Leader for 42 years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Gary.



Norman is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Martha Siglin; son, Norman Gene Jr. and his wife, Catherine, Plymouth; daughters, Norma Jean Montross and her husband, Jack, Tunkhannock; and Salina Marie Siglin Ondish and her companion, Jay Lefkowski, Marathon, Fla.; brothers, Charles, Harold and Paul; sisters, Christine Graziano and Nancy Kreidler; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed, of the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, officiating.



Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kunkle Fire Hall, 3943 PA-309, Dallas, PA 18612.



Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019