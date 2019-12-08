|
Norman J. Gonshor, 89, of South Chesterfield, Va., and formerly of Nanticoke and Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Verlander, and son-in-law, Glenn.
He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Michalina Gonshor; and siblings, Frank, Bernard, Narcy, Edmund, Henry, Alfred and Geraldine Borucki.
Mr. Gonshor graduated from Newport Twp. High School in 1948 and was retired from Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene Gonshor; sister, Delores Slosky, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Bradley Duval and Adrienne Duval; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Ethan; as well as nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Ann Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior at the church. Entombment will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019