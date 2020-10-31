Home

Norva M. Hall, 99, formerly of Kingston, passed away Friday, Oct. 30. 2020, under hospice care at Bonham's Nursing Center, Stillwater.

Born in Cogan House, Pa., on Aug. 16, 1921, she was the oldest child of Ralph and Helen (Hopkins) Persun. A longtime Kingston resident, Norva attended Liberty and South Williamsport public schools.

She became a self-employed seamstress and loved making sweatshirts and children's clothing for many in the Wyoming Valley. Norva also enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles and cooking for her family.

She was happiest when she was hosting family dinners.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Hall, in 1988; her stepdad, Harold Fullerton; and her two brothers, Al and Ralph Jr. Persun.

She leaves behind her sons, Kelly Hall and wife, Susan, Mystic, Conn.; and Michael (Mick) Hall and wife, Ellen of Huntinton Twp.; and a daughter, Barbara Hall Galli and her husband, Tony, Sparta, N.J. Also surviving are six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Paul Metzloff, Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston, officiating.  We will follow CDC guidelines.The interment will be private. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday.

To send the family an online condolence you can visit hughbhughes.com.


