|
|
Olga "Alice" Choley, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Tiffany Court, Kingston, where she had been a resident.
Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eva Feszchak.
She was educated in the Plains Twp. schools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Theodore Choley; brothers, Michael, John and Joseph Feszchak and Walter Walters; sisters, Emily Zwarycz and Joan Swanson; and daughter-in-law, Colleen Choley.
She is survived by a brother, Myron Feszchak and his wife, Janet, Plains Twp.; by son, Theodore J. Choley and his wife, Leann, Reno, Nev.; by daughters, Susan Murray and her husband, Tom, St. Louis, Mo.; and MaryAnn Koflanovich and her husband, Ronald, Shavertown; grandchildren, Kyra Sawford, Milford; Kevin Koflanovich and his wife, Amanda; Ted Choley Jr. and his wife Jackie, Reno, NV; Michael Choley and Blake Choley and Madison Brady; Michael Murray and his wife, Kristin, Kansas City, Mo.; Shannon Murray and her fiancé Andrew Beemer, Utah; great-grandchildren, Kaya and Levi Koflanovich, Wyoming; Ava and Elizabeth Murray, Kansas City, Mo.; Elise, Sylvie, Logan and Cole Choley, Reno, Nev.
Olga's family would like to thank the staff of Arcadia Hospice and Tiffany Court for making her last days as comfortable as possible. As per her request, there will be no calling hours and the funeral will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 2, 2019