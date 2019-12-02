|
Olga Krasulski Yudisky, 96, of Alden, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Alden on July 24, 1923, Olga was the daughter of John and Anna Rudowski Krasulski.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, John A. Yudisky; brother, John Krasulski; and sisters, Mary Krynick, Martha Krasulski, Helen Wall, Betty Kozik, and Anna Charnuska.
She is survived by siblings, Emily Weisberg, Waterbury, Conn.; and Andrew Krasulski, Florida.
Olga is survived by her children, Dennis Yudisky and wife, Diane; Linda Wheeler and husband, Shaun, Hamilton, Ohio; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Captain Holly Yudisky of the United States Navy and husband, Bryan Slutman, Arlington, Tenn.; Dr. Lauren Kuryloski, Buffalo, N.Y.; and John C. Wheeler, Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Olga was a graduate of the Newport High School, Class of 1941, and after graduation she worked as a lab technician at Vinaly Lite in Piscataway, N.J. Upon returning to Northeast Pennsylvania, Olga worked as an accomplished seamstress, where her services were in high demand. Olga was active in her community, serving as a member of the Luzerne County Historical Society and coordinator for the Luzerne County Folk Festival. She was a devout member of St. Nicholas Greek Catholic Ukrainian Church, and participated in the League of Ukrainian Catholics and the Sacred Heart Society. Olga will be dearly missed by her loving family, many friends, and the countless community members who knew her.
A Mass of Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Nicholas Church, Glen Lyon.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Parascas service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Roman Petryshak. Olga will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019