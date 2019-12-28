|
Olivia Elise Tyler was called home Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born March 28, 2014, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center to her parents Jamal and Christina Tyler.
She is survived by her father; grandmothers, "Gam" Joan Ayers, "Nani" Andrea Williams, "GiGi" Beverly Tyler; grandfather, "Pop Pop" Tim Tyler; aunts, "TiTi" Samantha Shervinski and her husband, Josh, Rasheema Williams, Maya Tyler and Nichole Tyler.
Olivia attended pre-school at YMCA Wilkes-Barre and kindergarten at Bear Creek Community Charter School. She aspired to be a dentist and a nurse.
Olivia loved swimming, gymnastics, dance, singing, Monarch butterflies, and her number one Stuffy, "Emily the Elephant."
Olivia loved everyone. Anyone that she would meet she'd call her friend. She made us remember what it was like to be a child and she has a smile that will forever light up the world.
The grieving family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and generous donations. Services were held at Restored Church, Wilkes-Barre with close friends and family.
Funeral arrangements were handled by George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home and sponsored by Bear Creek Charter School.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019