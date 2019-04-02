Obituary Guest Book View Sign

P. Fred Armbruster, 90, of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Carl and Marie Monahan Armbruster.



Fred attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a sales representative by Harris Hardware, Anthracite Supply and last for Graber Industries until his retirement.



Fred was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, North Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger, and currently a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.



While a member of St. John the Evangelist, Fred was a member of the Holy Name Society, was a lector and Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the St. John's 300 Club, and a Cub Master at Cub Scouts Pack 90, St. John's. Fred was also a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, was a member of the Serra Club, and volunteered at Meals on Wheels.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl William Armbruster, who was a casualty of the Pennsylvania 109th Field Artillery train accident on Sept. 11, 1950; and sisters, Louise Armbruster, Marie Nagle Jones and Claire Rutcosky.



Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Ann Marie Roarty; daughter, Mary Beth Sanguiliano and her husband, Nicholas, Wilkes-Barre; sons, Fred Armbruster, Wilkes-Barre; Carl "Bill" Armbruster and his wife, Suzanne, Long Valley, N.J.; Daniel Armbruster and his wife, Amy, Harvey's Lake; and Donald Armbruster and his wife, Josephine, Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas Sanguiliano; William Sanguiliano; Andrew Sanguiliano and his wife, Amanda; Christopher Armbruster; Leighann Armbruster; and Daniel Lloyd Armbruster; great-grandson, Rider Johnson Sanguiliano; sister, Eileen Spagnola, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Fred's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, specifically Dave from telemetry, and Gary, Amanda and Tom at the ICU for providing compassionate care for their father. They would also like to thank the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center for the care they provided over the past year-and-a-half for Fred.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor, officiating.



Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., PA 18705.



Memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns Committee, c/o 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643, in Fred's memory.



For information, or to leave Fred's family a message of condolence, please visit

P. Fred Armbruster, 90, of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.Born in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Carl and Marie Monahan Armbruster.Fred attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a sales representative by Harris Hardware, Anthracite Supply and last for Graber Industries until his retirement.Fred was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, North Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger, and currently a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.While a member of St. John the Evangelist, Fred was a member of the Holy Name Society, was a lector and Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the St. John's 300 Club, and a Cub Master at Cub Scouts Pack 90, St. John's. Fred was also a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, was a member of the Serra Club, and volunteered at Meals on Wheels.He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl William Armbruster, who was a casualty of the Pennsylvania 109th Field Artillery train accident on Sept. 11, 1950; and sisters, Louise Armbruster, Marie Nagle Jones and Claire Rutcosky.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Ann Marie Roarty; daughter, Mary Beth Sanguiliano and her husband, Nicholas, Wilkes-Barre; sons, Fred Armbruster, Wilkes-Barre; Carl "Bill" Armbruster and his wife, Suzanne, Long Valley, N.J.; Daniel Armbruster and his wife, Amy, Harvey's Lake; and Donald Armbruster and his wife, Josephine, Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas Sanguiliano; William Sanguiliano; Andrew Sanguiliano and his wife, Amanda; Christopher Armbruster; Leighann Armbruster; and Daniel Lloyd Armbruster; great-grandson, Rider Johnson Sanguiliano; sister, Eileen Spagnola, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.Fred's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, specifically Dave from telemetry, and Gary, Amanda and Tom at the ICU for providing compassionate care for their father. They would also like to thank the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center for the care they provided over the past year-and-a-half for Fred.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor, officiating.Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., PA 18705.Memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns Committee, c/o 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643, in Fred's memory.For information, or to leave Fred's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.

20 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

(570) 823-1358 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close