Pamela Kasa, 70, of Nanticoke passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, following an illness.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 30, 1949.
Pamela lived most of her life in Nanticoke and was the daughter of the late James C. and Joan Vedor Watkins.
A graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1966, she continued her education at Wilkes-Barre Business College and King's College.
Early in life, she was employed by Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company and briefly with Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18, Kingston. She was last employed in data processing for United Healthcare of New York, working out of the Kanjorski Building, Nanticoke, until retiring in 2003.
She was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and St. Francis of Assisi Church prior to its closing.
In earlier years, she was involved and active with scouting with her children. She was a member of the Nanticoke Taxpayers Forum.
She is survived by daughter, Erin Kasa (Antonio Perillo); and sons, Ryan Kasa (Heidi Winters) and Kyle Kasa; grandchildren, Corey, Kayla and Ava Kasa, Dylan Perillo and Kyle Kasa Jr.; and a brother, James T. Watkins.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Alco as celebrant.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Fuenral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Pamela's memory be made to the SPCA.
To leave condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019