Patricia A. Blockus, 56, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Born Feb. 21, 1963, in West Pittston, she was a daughter of Mildred Sarf Barber and the late Michael Barber.
Patricia was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and earned her B.A. from King's College. She was a paralegal for the law firm of Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn for more than 20 years prior to her illness.
Patricia was devoted to her family and was most happy with any time she could spend with her granddaughter.
A sister, Diane Ranieli, preceded her in death.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her mother, Mildred; children, Katelyn Blockus, Nanticoke; and Matthew Blockus, New York City; granddaughter, Alaina Patricia Evans; sister, Michele Columbo, Arizona; brother, Michael Barber, West Pittston; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of Patricia's life will begin with a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin's, 142 S.Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with a gathering at 8:30 a.m. Friday followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Patricia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019