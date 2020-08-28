Home

A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Patricia A. Fetko Obituary

Patricia A. Fetko, 81, of Larksville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late William and Mae Wyce Perles. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1956. After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary. She also worked for a chiropractor for several years, after she raised her three children.

In healthier days, Pat could be found roller skating, dancing and traveling. She was an extrovert and loved to talk. Pat was a long time member of St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston, and after its closing, she became a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Fetko.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Metro Fetko; daughter, Diane Moser; son, Mark and his wife, Anne Fetko; grandchildren, Hannah, Lex and Tucker; siblings, Nona Carey; David Perles; Donna Chadwick; and Cyndi Boatright.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Monday in St. Ignatius Church.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.


