Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Grevera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Grevera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Grevera Obituary

Patricia A. Grevera, 79, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital shortly after admission.

She was born in Nanticoke on Aug. 30, 1941, the daughter of the late John and Eva Beeuna. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. Patricia was employed as a sales clerk for various retail stores in the area and was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.

She is survived by her husband, Elias, Nanticoke; son, Robert Grevera and wife, Jennifer; and daughter, Sharon M. Grevera, Nevada.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -