Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Leandri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Leandri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Leandri Obituary
Patricia A. Leandri, 81, of the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at the home of her nephew and caretaker, Duane Kondraski, of Sugar Run.

Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice Ellsworth Langdon.

Pat was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1956, and was employed in the housekeeping department by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital until her retirement.

She was a member of the ITLO Club, Hilldale, and was a member of the Foster Grandparent Program, Kiddie Space, West Market Street.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Leandri, on July 13, 2008; sister, Lucille Kondraski; and brothers, Donald and Robert Langdon.

Surviving are her son, Edward Rehrig, Maybelle, Wis.; nephew, Duane Kondraski and his fiancée, Betsy VanGorden, Sugar Run; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information, or to leave Patricia's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now