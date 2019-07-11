Patricia A. Leandri, 81, of the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at the home of her nephew and caretaker, Duane Kondraski, of Sugar Run.



Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice Ellsworth Langdon.



Pat was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1956, and was employed in the housekeeping department by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital until her retirement.



She was a member of the ITLO Club, Hilldale, and was a member of the Foster Grandparent Program, Kiddie Space, West Market Street.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Leandri, on July 13, 2008; sister, Lucille Kondraski; and brothers, Donald and Robert Langdon.



Surviving are her son, Edward Rehrig, Maybelle, Wis.; nephew, Duane Kondraski and his fiancée, Betsy VanGorden, Sugar Run; and several nieces and nephews.



Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.



There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



For information, or to leave Patricia's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.