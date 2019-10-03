|
Patricia Ann Klein, "Aunt Patsy," of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born April 21, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Reekus Lusnia.
Patricia was a 1955 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area shoe factories for many years.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. Her favorite past-time was playing bingo and being a huge New York Yankees fan, watching them play on TV, never missing a game.
Patricia will always be remembered for her kindness and love for family and friends. She was a woman of great faith who always prayed for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert C. Seeman, in 1964; and Kenneth L. Klein Sr., in 2010; brothers, Anthony and Thomas Lusnia; and sister, Joan Leikheim.
Surviving is her daughter, Lori Cormier and her husband, Scott, Hanover Twp.; son, Kenneth Leo Klein Jr., Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Patrick Clarke Jr. and Abigail Rosalie Klein; sisters, Mrs. Irene Dzurovcin, Dallas; and Mrs. Barbara Shedlock; Plains Twp.; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, including Kaity and Vicki Romiski, who she considered grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday in the church.
Arrangements are by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 3, 2019