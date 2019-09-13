|
Patricia Ann Miller of Kingston died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home.
Born in Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anne Dixie.
She was a graduate of Hanover High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College, where she earned her associate degree.
Patti worked as an account manager for the United Penn Bank, as well as Sew Fine Draperies in Luzerne.
She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue, and other civic and religious organizations.
In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Harvey Miller, in 2008.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her children, Sherri Miller-Demas and her husband, Bill, Summerfield, Fla.; Jeffrey Miller and his wife, Karen, Miami Beach, Fla.; and Jeffrey J. Miller, Philadelphia; and grandchildren, Jillian Miller and Morgan Miller, Philadelphia; Jordan Robin and his wife, Jana, Alexandria, Va.; Blake Miller, Syracuse, N.Y.; and Samantha Miller, Miami Beach, Fla.; as well as great-grandchildren, Kylie Miller and Aubree Miller, Philadelphia; and her cousin, Chardell Bachman.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday from Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Barbara Newsbaum Miller Prayer Book Fund at Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre.
Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019