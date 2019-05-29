Patricia Ann "Patti" Noone, 74, of West Pittston, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Taylor on April 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Preston Craig.



She was a graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School.



Patti was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be truly missed. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She had worked for General Practice Associates in Exeter for over 25 years where she enjoyed working with her co-workers and helping the patients.



Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Michael G. Noone; son, Attorney Michael Noone, West Chester; brother, Joseph Craig and his wife, Andrea, Moosic; and nieces and nephews.



Patti was very proud of her son's work as a prosecutor and was dedicated to helping people. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Patti's name to Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center to help protect victims of child abuse, www.luzernecountycac.org.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Friday morning. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.



