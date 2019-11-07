|
|
Patricia "Patti" Baltusavich, 62, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from a brief illness. She was surrounded by the love of her children, her family and uplifted by the love of all whose lives she has touched.
She leaves behind her daughter, Kristin Filachek and son-in-law, Michael Filachek, the parents to her beloved grandsons, Mason and Milo Filachek; daughter, Erin Baltusavich and partner, Sam Desimone; and daughter, Elizabeth Baltusavich and her fiancée, Ethan DeHoniesto.
Patti was born Nov. 1, 1957, to Ann and John Hughes of Dallas. She grew up surrounded by a large family. She is survived by mother, Ann; sisters, Mary Hughes; Judi Liegeois; Rebecca Hughes; Kathleen Hughes-Butcher and husband, Michael Butcher; brother, Paul Hughes; loving sister-in-law, Gwen Michaels; nieces and nephews; and friends who will forever miss the special place that Patti held in their hearts and lives.
Patti graduated high school from Bishop O'Reilly High, Kingston. She went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in special education from Bloomsburg State University, Bloomsburg. She then went on to pursue her master's degree in education.
Patti devoted much of her time here on Earth to her passion for teaching children. She served as a special education and autistic support teacher for over 35 years, spending most of her career with the Wyoming Area School District and supporting the education and well-being of special needs children and their families. She could see the love and goodness in all of her students, and sought tirelessly to improve the quality of life of each child and family that she came into contact with.
Patti's kindness, love and generosity were shared with so many. Her courage and strength of spirit championed many whose lives she touched along the way. The true light of her life were her three daughters and two beautiful grandsons, Mason and Milo. Those of us who knew Patti can be certain that her spirit shall be near us always.
She was preceded in death by her father, John D. Hughes; and former spouse, William J. Baltusavich.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit for the exceptional care they provided to both Patti and her family during her illness.
A private celebration of Patti's life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
In lieu of flowers, Patti's family kindly requests that any memories of her be shared by visiting the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page. Cards and notes of condolence can be mailed to the family in care of Wroblewski Funeral Home, 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019