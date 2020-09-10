Home

Patricia Cleasby, 57, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

She was a 1981 graduate of Dallas High School and was the daughter of the late Nell Elaine Shotwell and Thomas Cleasby.

Patty was born in Wilkes-Barre and spent most of her adult life living in Washington, D.C., and other large cities, including Sacramento, Chicago and New York, where she worked in sales and marketing. She was employed for many years by the National Defense Industry Association in D.C., where she had the privilege to work with some of our nation's retired military leaders. Through her work, she traveled all over the U.S. and to several European countries.

She loved to paint, read and listen to podcasts about science, history and world affairs. She was a fierce defender of equal rights and cared deeply about those less fortunate than herself, even in her most difficult days. She was witty and funny and adored by her young great-niece and great-nephews.

We would like to thank her many care givers from Residential Home Health and Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, for their compassionate care.

She is survived by her two sisters, Beth Shubilla (Tom), Kingston; and Cheri McCue (Paul), Dallas; nieces, Andrea Munster (Paul), Kingston; Rachael Hayes (Jason), Dallas; and nephew, Paul McCue (Jill), Dallas; along with five great-nephews; and one great-niece; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Dallas.

Private services will be held to honor her memory.

Condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.


