Patricia D. Romiski, 76, of Alden, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Santa Ana, Calif., on Oct. 28, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Evelyn Duttinger Romiski.
She was employed by Techneglas, Jenkins Twp., until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald.
Surviving are her sisters, Shirley and her husband, Mike; Kathleen, Karen and Noreen; brothers; Richard, Stephen and James; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Barb Iannatuoni; and best dog, Nyla.
Private arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020