Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Denny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia F. Denny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia F. Denny Obituary

Patricia F. Denny, 67, of Loomis Park, Hanover Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.

Born July 15, 1953, in Sayreville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy Cunningham Reidy. She was a graduate of South River New Jersey High School and was waitress at the Fountain Bleu Diner, Edison, for many years.

After moving to Hanover Twp. in 2016, she worked at Dee's Diner, Plains Twp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Denny.

Surviving are sons, Thomas Denny, Spotswood, N.J.; and Bryan Denny (Gina Hatton), Edwardsville; grandsons, Bryan Christopher; Robert and Patrick Denny and Dillon Swanson; a granddaughter, Clara Swanson; her long-time friend, Dollene Oliver; as well as nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held in New Jersey.

Arrangements were in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -