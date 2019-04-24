Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia F. "Pat" Dobbs. View Sign Service Information Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-287-8541 Send Flowers Obituary





Her beloved husband was the late James F. Dobbs Sr., who passed away on July 16, 2007. Together, James and Pat shared 42 beautiful years of marriage.



Born June 25, 1942, in Pittston, Patricia was the daughter of the late Walter P. Tigue Sr. and Mary McAndrew Tigue.



Pat was a graduate of the former Avoca High School, Class of 1960, and was a faithful member of the Catholic church throughout her life.



Prior to her retirement, Pat was employed for over 20 years as a 1st grade teacher's aide by Good Shepherd Academy, Kingston, and the former Gate of Heaven Grade School, Dallas. She treasured the years she spent working with children.



A woman of many enjoyments, Pat especially enjoyed the times she spent at the Jersey Shore with her husband, and reading.



Above all, she was devoted to her family. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she was happiest when she was surrounded by them. Although her presence will be deeply missed, her beautiful legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones.



The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Pat's family doctor, Dr. James Sheerer, for his wonderful care for her over the years. They wish to also thank the doctors, nurses, and staff from Compassionate Care Hospice and the 4th floor of Moses Taylor Hospital for the excellent care they bestowed upon Pat during her time of need.



In addition to her parents, Walter and Mary Tigue, and her husband, James, Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Marianne Tigue.



Pat is survived by her three children, James Dobbs Jr. and his wife, Catherine, Charlotte, North Carolina; Beth Dobbs and her companion, Dan Wall, Avoca; and Timothy Dobbs and his wife, Rosemary, Wyoming; her four grandchildren, Brittany Dobbs, Emily Dobbs, Aaron Dobbs and Olivia Dobbs; her great-granddaughter, Jamie May Kearns; her brothers, Walter P. Tigue Jr. and his wife, Mary, Avoca; and Joseph Tigue, Sayre; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pat's visitation, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor, officiating. Those attending the Mass are kindly asked to assemble directly in the church Saturday.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.



For information, or to send the Dobbs family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the , 1948 E. 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517; or to a .

