Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
728 Main St
Avoca, PA 18641
(570) 457-2801
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Parish
Avoca, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fedorko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Renfer) Fedorko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Renfer) Fedorko Obituary

Patricia (Renfer) Fedorko, 69, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

A full obituary will appear.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.

Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Avoca, are in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences at KniffenFuneralHome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -