Patricia Gilroy, 84, longtime resident of Middlesex, N.J., died Monday, March 2, 2020.
Patricia was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Pittston, to Vincenzo Giuseppe Gubitoso and Anna Marie Petroziello Gubitoso. She married the late Paul Gilroy Sr. in 1955. She was a longtime employee and retiree of AT&T.
Patricia was lovingly known as "Gram" to her family and people close to her. She loved to travel, cook, and attend church on a regular basis. She was a devout Catholic and spent two hours every day praying for family, friends, and anyone in need. Family was her life. Patricia gave them countless happy memories and was fully devoted to them, their happiness, and their safety. She truly lived by her morals and values and instilled them in her family.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Paul; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Paul Jr. and wife, Aida; and Patrick and wife, Debbie; five grandchildren, Danielle and husband, Danny; Meredith and husband, Jon; Andrea and husband, Andrew; James Paul and fiancee, Amanda; and Sonny; three great-grandchildren, Veronica, Dominic and Gia; sister, Gloria Connors; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Gubitoso.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Monday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.
Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Patricia's church, Our Lady of Mount Virgin, 650 Harris Ave, Middlesex, NJ 08846.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2020