Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Faustina Roman Catholic Church
520 S. Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA
Patricia K. Paulson Obituary
Patricia K. Paulson, 79, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Newport Twp., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Pearl Stichak Poremba. She was of Catholic faith and a graduate of Newport High School and Wilkes University with an associate degree in medical technology. Patricia loved her home, decorating, flowers and cooking.

Before retiring, she was a medical technologist for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Andrew; son, Kristoffer Bergstrasser, Mt. Wolf; daughter; Paula Ann Bergstrasser, Nanticoke; sister, Paulette Poremba, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Peter Alex, Katherine, Elizabeth and William Kanjorski and Isabella Bergstrasser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Faustina Roman Catholic Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019
