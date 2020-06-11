|
|
Patricia L. O'Rourke, formerly of Plymouth, was called home to be with our Almighty Father in heaven on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in Arlington, Va.
Born April 6, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William O'Rourke and Caroline Wojtowicz O'Rourke.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas; and brother-in-law, Paul Yadouga.
Patricia is survived by her sisters, Caroline O'Rourke, Plymouth; Maureen McCabe (James), Blue Bell; Sandra Yadouga, Clarks Summit; sister-in-law, Beverly O'Rourke, Maryville, Tenn.; a niece, Corleen Roche; nephews, James McCabe Jr. (Elizabeth); Thomas McCabe; Jonathan O'Rourke (Christina); Leland Yadouga; and five beautiful and loving great-nieces; as well as numerous cousins.
Patricia was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Plymouth, and Misericordia University.
She received her master's degree in reading and literacy from the University of Detroit Mercy. She taught elementary school students for many years before joining the Bureau of Catholic Indian Missions, where she served for 30 years and retired as executive director in 2008.
Patricia had a deep and abiding faith. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Arlington, Va., where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the church's Women's Council. Pope John Paul II awarded the papal Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great to "Lady Patricia" for her conspicuous service to the Catholic church.
Funeral services are private.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity, Plymouth Twp.
Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Patricia's memory are asked to kindly send them to a .
To submit condolences, please visit www.sjgrontkowkskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020