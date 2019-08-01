Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wojnarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Wojnarski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Wojnarski Obituary
Patricia L. Wojnarski, 74, of Swoyersville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Sept. 16, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edna Wiszniewski Petrik

She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and attended Luzerne County Community College and Star Technical Institute.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by Social Security Data Operations Center.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert; son, Timothy; daughter, Amy Hoegen and husband, Daniel; four grandchildren, Rachael, Joel, Jacob and Stephen; sister, Marie Kalinowski and her husband, Leo, Ohio.

Patricia's wishes were to be cremated and a private funeral to be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Center, Scranton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now