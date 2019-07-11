|
Patricia Lennox died peacefully March 29, 2019, in Lancaster, Calif., at the age of 74.
Patricia was born July 11, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, to Helen and Joseph Heffers.
She graduated from Swoyerville High School. Patricia earned an associate degree from Oxnard College in business management and administration in 1981 with high honors.
She then graduated from Eckerd College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, and then went on to George Washington University, where she achieved her master's degree in education and human development. She had a lifelong career of education including roles of a teacher and an admissions travel recruiter.
Surviving are her three younger siblings, Joseph Dwinchick, Dallas; Elaine Walsh, Duryea; and Diane Dwinchick, Forty Fort; her two daughters, Deborah Kearns, Apple Valley; and Dianne Reeder, Lancaster; five grandchildren; two nephews; and two nieces.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019