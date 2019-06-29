Patricia "Patty" M. Kiernan, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Forty Fort on Oct. 9, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Clarence J. and Marie A. Yurcavage Gareis.



Patty worked for many years at Nesbitt Hospital and Allied Long Term Care, Scranton, where she enjoyed caring for her patients. She was a past president of the Wyoming Valley Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Red Hat Society, Wilkes-Barre.



Patty was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Trucksville.



Patty was preceded in death by her husbands, Percey MacMillan and George F. Kiernan Jr., and a sister, Carol Karmick.



Surviving are her loving son, Joseph MacMillan and fiancé, Jennifer Mazzocchi, Trucksville, and two grandchildren, Joshua MacMillan and Ashlee Ward.



Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with Bishop John Scherer officiating.



A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.



Patty will be laid to rest in a private committal service next to her husband, George, in Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville.



Condolences at www.kniffenfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2019