Patricia M. Kwetkauskie, 66, of Drums, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, following a 10-month illness.



Born in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine Sweeny Manning and spent the past 43 years in Drums after residing in several places, while her husband was serving in the military.



Pat attended Villa Julie College and Penn State University. She worked as a trainer/educator for the Delaware Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, and was recipient of the Council's Vision of Peace Award. She had previously worked at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. She was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums, and the Drums Lioness Lions Club.



Surviving are her husband, John, to whom she was married on May 13, 1972, in Pikesville, Md.; two children, Lara Kwetkauskie, Milton, Del.; and Brian Kwetkauskie, his wife, Elizabeth, and their daughter, Brianna, Valrico, Fla.; brothers and sisters, Thomas Manning, Cockeysville, Md.; Michael Manning and his wife, Sandra, Manchester, Md.; Marianne Lancaster and her wife, Susan Swanson, Mechanicsburg; Kay Lane, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Lisa Manning-Worthington and her husband, John Worthington, Louisville, Ky.; Rose Katis, McSherrystown; Frank Manning and his husband, John Downs, Frederick, Md.; Jeannine Sperlein and her husband, Dave Sperlein, Manchester, Md.; and Theresa Kaderabek, McSherrystown; and many nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the Mass Tuesday in the church. Interment will take place privately.



Memorial donations may be made to The Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, 500 N. King St., Suite 700, Wilmington, DE 19801, Attn: PK Memorial Fund.



Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary