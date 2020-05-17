Home

Patricia Piazza, 68, of Pringle, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

She was born April 15, 1952, in Sayre, daughter of the late Robert and Marguerite Laffey Strempek.

Patricia graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970 and College Misericordia in 1974.

She taught art in the Wyoming Valley West School District for more than 30 years.

Besides her parents, Robert and Marguerite Strempek, she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Piazza; and her father and mother-in-law, John and Margaret Piazza.

Pat is survived by her husband, Joseph Piazza; daughter, Gina Piazza; sisters, Linda and Richard Geiser, and Nancy and Leif Griffin; brother, Robert and Rita Strempek; sister-in-law, Josephine and Vince Konn; aunts, Bernadine Kovalchik, and Victoria Fox; nieces and nephews, Shari Konn, Laura and RJ Strempek, Steven and Leslie Geiser, Berit and Lena Griffin.

Private funeral services will be held for family only.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020
