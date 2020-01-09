Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Patricia R. Nealon Obituary
Patricia R. Nealon, 70, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Ashley, she was a daughter of Mary Hughes Nealon and the late Patrick Nealon Jr. Pat was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.

She was a registered nurse and worked for Home Health for 30 years and then for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northeast Pennsylvania until her retirement.

Pat enjoyed crafting and gardening, but especially loved decorating her home for Christmas.

Pat was preceded in death in addition to her father by her sister, Debbie Phipps.

Pat is survived by her mother, Mary; brothers, Dennis Nealon; and Patrick Nealon III and his wife, Mary Jo; sister, Kay Carnevale and her husband, Vinnie; nieces, Karin, Sarah, Becky, Meghan, Heather, Rachael, and Holly; as well as her 19 great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Interment will immediately follow in the cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020
