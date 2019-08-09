Home

Patricia Theresa "Pat" Bielski


1943 - 2019
Patricia Theresa "Pat" Bielski Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Theresa Bielski, 75, of Plains Twp., formerly of Miners Mills, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family while in care at Timber Ridge Health Care Facility, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Oct. 3, 1943, in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth Bonick Boncheck Barrett.

Pat attended Wilkes-Barre schools and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1961. She then found employment by Leslie Fay of Wilkes-Barre for the next three years.

On Feb. 11, 1964, Pat married her sweetheart, Stanley Bielski Jr. A short time later, Pat left Leslie Fay and chose to stay at home to raise the family's four children, Donna, Stanley III, Eric and Wesley.

Pat enjoyed listening to country western music and going to concerts with her husband at the Kirby. Stanley and Pat enjoyed taking the family to different fairs like the Bloomsburg Fair and our Luzerne County Fair.

She was most relaxed sitting at home on the porch and watching her children play.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Elizabeth; and a sister, Mary Luby.

Surviving are her loving husband and best friend for the last 55 years, Stanley Jr., at home; daughter, Donna Trinisewski and her husband, Albert, Wilkes-Barre; son, Stanley III, at home; son, Eric and his wife, Holly, Mountain Top; son, Wesley and his wife, Heather, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Addy Teresa Bielski, Jacob Bielski, Emily Bielski and Albert III Trinisewski; and her precious sister, Elizabeth Barrett.

The family wishes to thank Timber Ridge Health Care Facility and staff for taking extra special care of Pat when it was needed most.

Funeral services for Pat were held privately at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements were in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.

In honor of Pat, please remember her saying, "I Love You Honey!"
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 9, 2019
