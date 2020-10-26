Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Patricia "Patti" Warabak

Patricia "Patti" Warabak Obituary

Patricia "Patti" Warabak, of the Glendale section of Pittston Twp., passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Michael Capizzi and Marie Warabak Capizzi and was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. She was formerly employed by the Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre.

Patti was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. Her life centered around her children, granddaughter and her family.

Surviving are daughter, Kenndra Buyalos and her husband, Brian, Disputanta, Va.; son, Brian Warabak and his wife, Brittney, Hanover, Va.; granddaughter, Hailey Marie Buyalos, Disputanta, Va.; sister, Marina Capizzi, Pittston Twp.; sister, Terri Phalen, Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Church, Duryea, with private interment in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Pittston. There will be no public viewing.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Patti's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


