Patricia Whalen Fosko, 73, of Marriottsville, Md., and formerly of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster, Md., surrounded by her family.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy Whalen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul.
Patricia was a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, Class of 1964. She graduated from College Misericordia in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary business education. She earned accreditation in elementary education, and a Master of Science degree in education. Pat was employed by Dallas School District as a business education and technology teacher at Dallas Senior High School. Throughout her teaching career, she always had an open door policy and was beloved by her students.
She enjoyed traveling with family, beach vacations, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Kerry Fosko Morra and husband, Erik, Marriottsville, Md., with whom she resided; and David Fosko, Dallas; grandchildren, Chloe and Brynlee Fosko and Nathan and Zachary Fosko Morra; siblings, Kathleen Malak and husband, Richard; Dorothy Komsisky and husband, Robert; Linda Casey and husband, Thomas; Joseph Whalen and wife, Marie; and Robert Whalen and wife, Betty; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. A private interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to the church on the day of the funeral.
Memorial donations may be made in Pat's honor to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157-9967, or CarrollHospice.org/make-a-gift.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019