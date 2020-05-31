|
|
Patrick Belusko, 28, of Hanover Twp., passed into the Hands of the Lord, on Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born Sept. 15, 1991, in Hanover Twp. and was the son of Patrick Belusko and Donna a Belusko. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 2009, and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Pat graduated from the Wilkes University one-year accelerated nursing program, after which he became a registered nurse. While at IUP, he was inducted into the TKE fraternity, which he was very proud of.
Pat was employed by Pyramid Rehabilitation, Dallas. Prior to this, he had been employed by Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Pat's favorite color was red. His loved spending time with his family and many dear friends. As an avid sports fan, Pat enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Michigan Wolverines college football team. He spent much of his time weight lifting and training and he was passionate about mental health awareness.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Makaravage; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Anna Belusko; his uncle, David Makaravage; and his aunt, Elizabeth Belusko.
Surviving, in addition to his loving parents, Pat and Donna, Hanover Twp.; are a brother, Sean; maternal grandfather, Frank Makaravage; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and his beloved pets, his dogs, Haus and Guinness, his cat, Bella and his bird, Dupree. Also surviving are his Godmother, Tracy Makaravage, who held a very special place in his heart.
Private services will be held from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Patrick was the best son, brother and friend anyone could ever ask for. He touched the hearts of so many and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. His special gift was making everyone smile and his memory will live on forever.
To submit online condolences to Pat's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020