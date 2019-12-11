|
Patrick E. "Pat" McEntee, 68, a resident of Shavertown, passed into eternal life Monday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2019, in the care of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a recent illness.
Born Aug. 4, 1951, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was one of three children to the late Patrick and Catherine "Kitty" Farrelly McEntee. Educated in the New York City school system, he was a graduate of the Erasmus High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., where several well-known actors and actresses did likewise.
Until his retirement in 2002, Pat was employed as an assistant train dispatcher for the New York City Transit Authority. Following his formal retirement, the family relocated to the Shavertown section of Kingston Twp. where he kept busy. He, along with his wife, owned and operated the Plymouth Flea Market in the former Fainberg's Furniture Store on Main Street. He also previously owned "All About Cleanouts" removal service locally.
He and his wife, the former Nancy Schiavo, celebrated 46 years of married life together on June 29 of this year.
Pat was a well-known fixture each Sunday at the Garden Drive-In flea market in Hunlock Creek. Kind to a fault, Pat was loved by many and would never refuse a person in need, always willing to lend a helping hand.
In the couple's spare time, they enjoyed many trips to Mohegan Sun Pocono over the years.
Mr. McEntee was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his beloved wife, Nancy, at home, are the couple's children, Patrick E. McEntee Jr., Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Kim McEntee, Shavertown; grandchildren, Caitie Jakuboski and her companion, Garett Grainey, along with Noah McEntee; great-granddaughter, Harper Grainey; sister, Mrs. Terry MacDonald and her husband, Joseph "Archie," Milford; Several nieces, nephews, fellow flea market enthusiasts and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Pat's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of floral tributes, Pat's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in his memory, kindly give consideration to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
