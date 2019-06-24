Patrick J. Aita, 88, of Hughestown, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Pittston Twp. on Nov. 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Vincent James and Angela Cannerossi Aita.



He was graduate of Pittston Twp. schools and attended King's College. He served in the U.S. Air Force.



He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Pat retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot. After retirement, he worked as a fire tower watchman for Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.



Pat was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabin. He was a locally known singer performing at many weddings and funerals and was often known as "the voice." Pat was a co-owner of the Hi-Lite Lounge and a member of the Hi-Lites band, performing at area festivals. He enjoyed singing with the choir at St. Joseph Marello Parish for many years. His voice will be missed on Earth but will be enjoyed in heaven singing with the angels.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be truly missed.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Angela Aita and Carmel Montini; son-in-law, Bruce Koerber; and Godchild, Richard Montini.



Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Schultz Aita; children, Patricia Koerber, Avoca; Diana Aita Ranieli and fiancé, Bill Danbury, Hughestown; Marie Ferriero and her husband, Lou, Laflin; James Aita and his wife, Sue, Dallas; Patrick Aita and his wife, Tammy, Pittston Twp.; and Susan Wesnak and her husband, Bruce, Pittston Twp.; brother, James Aita and his wife, Elaine, Scranton; sister, Rosaria Aita, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren, Robert P. Naro; Ryan Aita; Angelo and Salvatore Aita; Nathanial, Alexis and Sarah Wesnak; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart and all of Pat's care-givers.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



