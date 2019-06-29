Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave
West Pittston, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Patrick Joseph Conway Jr.

Patrick Joseph Conway Jr. Obituary
Patrick Joseph Conway Jr., 41, of Plains Twp., lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday in Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor, officiating.

A visitation will be held in church, prior to Mass from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held will be held privately.

Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2019
