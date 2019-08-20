|
|
Patrick Joseph Murphy Jr., 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, to Patrick J. Sr. and Elizabeth Murphy. He was a loving husband to Sarah "Sally" Ann Nuzzalo Murphy for over 50 years; she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2012. Together, they enjoyed traveling the country to visit many national landmarks.
In 1951, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in the Korean War. His service was extended due to the special service automation totally 11 years of dedication to our country. During this time, Pat earned several medals and service ribbons with honor. Due to his government service, Pat put his education on hold only to receive an honorary diploma through Florida State Department of Education for his dedication to not only our country but also to the school district.
Pat was an avid member of many organizations: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, ELKS Lodge, MOOSE Lodge, Masonic Organization and Ancient Order of Hibernians. Through these memberships, Pat gained many lasting friendships.
Pat was most proud of his three children, Patrice Murphy, Suzette Kirkpatrick (Norman) and Patrick Murphy III (Erin). He enjoyed following all of his grandchildren's experiences through sports and other various activities; Joseph Romasiewicz, Marla Vest (Dennis), Cory Kirkpatrick, Reid Kirkpatrick (Caitlin), Patrick Murphy IV (Brieanne), Alison Biehl and Jacob Biehl (Katelyn). In addition to the children and grandchildren, he was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Skylar, Brielle, Kason, Maizy and Laynie.
In addition to Pat's children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister, Rita (Robert) McManus, and preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Macario; brother, John "Jack" Murphy; and sister, Elaine Mack.
At this time, Pat planned not to have any public service or memorial. There will be a private family gathering to release Pat and Sally's remains together upon his request at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Pat has asked for any contributions to be made to the in memory of his loving wife, Sally Murphy.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019