Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Piemontese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick L. Piemontese


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick L. Piemontese Obituary
Patrick L. Piemontese, 95, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wesley Village Rehab Center, Jenkins Twp.

Patrick was born to parents Saverio and Chiarina Ianuzzi Piemontese on Jan. 9, 1924, in Old Forge. He was educated in Old Forge and graduated from Old Forge High School, Class of 1942.

During World War II, Patrick served in the U.S. Army Infantry. He participated in the Normandy Invasion as a member of the 83rd Division, 330th Infantry Regiment. As a member of the infantry, he fought in four major European Battles. Patrick was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, World War II U.S. Army Marksman Badge, the European Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a CNC machinist by Tobyhanna Army Depot.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Capizzi Piemontese; and brothers, John, Anthony, Matthew and Frank.

Surviving are his children, Karen Swartz and husband, Edward; Sam Piemontese and wife, Geri, Duryea; grandchildren, Bryan Kmitch, Hanover Twp.; Maria Moorman, Harrisonburg, Va.; and Daniel Piemontese, Broomfield, Colo.; and Heather Swartz, Mocanaqua; great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Bryanna Kmitch, and Dean, Hudson and Callie Moorman; sisters, Josephine Benson and husband, Paul; and Margaret Krappa, both of Old Forge; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery where Pat will be laid to rest with his wife, Lena.

For information or to express your condolences to Pat's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now