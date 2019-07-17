Patrick L. Piemontese, 95, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wesley Village Rehab Center, Jenkins Twp.



Patrick was born to parents Saverio and Chiarina Ianuzzi Piemontese on Jan. 9, 1924, in Old Forge. He was educated in Old Forge and graduated from Old Forge High School, Class of 1942.



During World War II, Patrick served in the U.S. Army Infantry. He participated in the Normandy Invasion as a member of the 83rd Division, 330th Infantry Regiment. As a member of the infantry, he fought in four major European Battles. Patrick was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, World War II U.S. Army Marksman Badge, the European Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a CNC machinist by Tobyhanna Army Depot.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Capizzi Piemontese; and brothers, John, Anthony, Matthew and Frank.



Surviving are his children, Karen Swartz and husband, Edward; Sam Piemontese and wife, Geri, Duryea; grandchildren, Bryan Kmitch, Hanover Twp.; Maria Moorman, Harrisonburg, Va.; and Daniel Piemontese, Broomfield, Colo.; and Heather Swartz, Mocanaqua; great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Bryanna Kmitch, and Dean, Hudson and Callie Moorman; sisters, Josephine Benson and husband, Paul; and Margaret Krappa, both of Old Forge; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



Graveside interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery where Pat will be laid to rest with his wife, Lena.



For information or to express your condolences to Pat's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019