Patrick L. Reynolds Obituary
Patrick L. Reynolds, 81, of Pittston Twp., passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittston Twp. on May 25, 1938, he was the son of the late Luke and Mary McGarry Reynolds.

Patrick was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Patrick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy, Mary, Ann, and Alice and brother, Gene.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Ann Musto Reynolds; daughters, Mary Ann Reynolds and David Stofanak, Northampton; and Melissa Venezia and her husband, Rocco, Towaco, N.J.; son, Luke Reynolds and his wife, Lisa, West Pittston; grandchildren, Jackson Reynolds and Vita Venezia; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Patrick's obituary at www.adonziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 26, 2020
