Patrick, aka "David," Morkavage, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Hughestown on Oct. 9, 1976.
David was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. He was recently employed by Geisinger Medical Center. He was an accomplished drummer in many bands and an avid soccer fan of Liverpool. He will be sadly missed by all the lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by his father, David; grandparents, Stanley and June Morkavage; aunt, Maryanne O'Rielly; and his dear pets, Ryo and Agamemnon.
He is survived by his sister, Heather Morkavage, West Wyoming; nieces and nephews, Kyle Brogan, Doyle, Emily, Madison Patrick, Stanley and Lucille Lewis; aunt, Dorothy; aunt, Ellen; uncle, Michael; aunt, Roseann; aunt, Carol (John); and aunt, Joanie (Bob); many cousins and loving friends; along with his fur buddy, Allister, who has been adopted by his loving friend, Emily.
Memorial services were held at the convenience of the family from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. A celebration of Dave's life was held at Sabatini's Pizza, Exeter Twp., for friends and family.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 31, 2019