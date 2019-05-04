Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Patrick S. Cortese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Patrick S. Cortese, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Geisinger South Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.



Father Cortese, son of the late Salvatore J. and Mary Ann LaMonica Cortez, was born in Tresckow on Nov. 2, 1923. He received his early education at Tresckow Grammar School and graduated from West Hazleton High School.



Father attended college at Mt. St. Mary's College, Emmitsburg, Md., graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He completed his studies for the priesthood at Mt. St. Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg, and was ordained to the priesthood on May 22, 1948, in St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Rev. William J. Hafey, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.



Father Cortese was assigned as assistant pastor at St. Francis, Nanticoke; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Carbondale and Most Precious Blood, Hazleton. Father then entered the U.S. Air Force as a chaplain in September 1956, where he served until his appointment to the Office of Planning and Development for the Diocese of Biloxi from July 1980 until he returned to his home diocese.



Father was appointed administrator of St. Mary's, Avoca, on March 4, 1983, and pastor of Ascension Parish, Williamsport on July 22, 1983. He served as Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Hazleton from Jan. 1, 1986, until his retirement on Sept. 5, 1989.



While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Father served on bases in the United States, Japan, England, Hawaii, Vietnam and Okinawa. He retired in 1980 with the rank of colonel, which he held since 1973. Father was awarded the U.S. Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit; the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Government Bronze Star and 6 Commendation Awards.



Father Cortese celebrated the 70th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood in 2018 with a special Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Cortese and Robert Cortez; and a sister, Mildred T. Pane.



He is survived by nieces and nephews, Edward Pane, Hazleton; Anthony Pane, Hazleton; Mary Anne Mitchell and her husband, John, Hazle Twp.; Ann Vogan, Venice; Robert J. Cortez, Canon, Colo.; Patricia Strohmyer and her husband, William, Clarion; and Frances Cortez, Canton, Ohio.



Viewing will take place at Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Solemn Vespers Service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.



A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.



Viewing will also take place prior to the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass from 9 to 10:45 a.m.



Entombment with United States Air Force military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, following the Mass of Christian Burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Cortese's memory to Catholic Social Services of Hazleton, 200 W. Chapel St., Hazleton, would be appreciated by the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.





